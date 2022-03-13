National Sasria aims to pay 80% of riot-linked claims by end-March Sasria has paid out R20bn in claims from the July 2021 riots so far and the government’s recent allocation of funds will ensure it pays out more B L Premium

The state-owned insurance company that provides cover against specialised risks such as riots, terrorism, strikes and public disorder, says it is on track to pay 80% of the claims stemming from the 2021 unrest by the end of March.

The SA Special Risk Association (Sasria) was allocated a R22bn shot in the arm by the National Treasury in the February budget. The amount includes R3.9bn allocated in 2021 to settle claims as well as R11bn provisional allocation from the contingency reserve. The remaining R7.1bn is for unforeseen circumstances...