National Sasria issues 10-day deadline for July riots claims Claimants will forfeit their right to assistance if they fail to submit the necessary forms or provide outstanding documentation within 10 days from June 13, state insurer says

Sasria has issued a 10-day deadline for the submission of claims related to the civil unrest in July 2021, as it seeks to conclude payments in the wake of the unprecedented riots and looting that will cost it an estimated R27bn.

The 10-days terms, effective from June 13, includes all outstanding claims for the July riots and those that don’t have the necessary information from claimants, the state insurer said...