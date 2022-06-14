Sasria issues 10-day deadline for July riots claims
Claimants will forfeit their right to assistance if they fail to submit the necessary forms or provide outstanding documentation within 10 days from June 13, state insurer says
14 June 2022 - 18:10
Sasria has issued a 10-day deadline for the submission of claims related to the civil unrest in July 2021, as it seeks to conclude payments in the wake of the unprecedented riots and looting that will cost it an estimated R27bn.
The 10-days terms, effective from June 13, includes all outstanding claims for the July riots and those that don’t have the necessary information from claimants, the state insurer said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now