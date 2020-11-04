News & Fox

Lockdown day 222: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 222 of the national lockdown

04 November 2020 - 06:00
A man dressed as US President Donald Trump imitates him as he walks around Trump Tower on Election Day in the Manhattan borough of New York. Picture: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Protesters hold a 'Every Vote Counts, Count Every Vote" sign at Times Square during the 2020 presidential election in New York. The election is taking place amid a third deadly wave in the pandemic. Picture: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg
A man dressed as US President Donald Trump imitates him as he walks around Trump Tower on Election Day in the Manhattan borough of New York. Picture: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A voter wears a campaign button for Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, outside a polling location in Detroit, Michigan. Picture: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump's campaign staff applaud him as he waves after speaking to them while visiting his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day outside of Washington in Arlington, Virginia. Picture: REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A protester dressed as US President Donald Trump holds a 'Vote Him Out!' sign at Times Square during the 2020 Presidential election in New York. Picture: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg
Protesters hold a signs at Times Square during the 2020 presidential election in New York. The election is taking place amid a third deadly wave in the pandemic. Picture: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg
Protesters hold a 'Trump Lies People Die' banner at Times Square during the 2020 Presidential election in New York. Picture: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg
