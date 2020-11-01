Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Is Trump about to bow out of the greatest show on earth? BL PREMIUM

The US will decide on Tuesday whether to re-elect 74-year-old Republican President Donald Trump, or choose 77-year old Democrat Joe Biden as its new leader. The choice could not be more stark.

Trump has ruled as a crude populist, often enabling white supremacists. He has peddled conspiracy theories and outrageously claimed to have done more for African Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln. In stark contrast, the avuncular Biden is an experienced moderate and a safe pair of hands.