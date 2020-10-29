Lockdown day 216: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 216 of the national lockdown
29 October 2020 - 06:00
Chairs and tables are set out for customers at the Royal Arcade in Melbourne, Australia. As countries across the globe grapple with the prospect of renewed lockdowns, Melbourne on Wednesday emerged from one of the world's strictest and longest lockdowns that shuttered businesses and confined residents to their homes for more than three months. Picture: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg
Cafe chairs and tables are set out on a lane in Melbourne, Australia. As countries across the globe grapple with the prospect of renewed lockdowns, Melbourne on Wednesday emerged from one of the world's strictest and longest lockdowns that shuttered businesses and confined residents to their homes for more than three months. Picture: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg
Workers sit apart at a food court in Melbourne, Australia. As countries across the globe grapple with the prospect of renewed lockdowns, Melbourne on Wednesday emerged from one of the world's strictest and longest lockdowns that shuttered businesses and confined residents to their homes for more than three months. Picture: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg
A shop assistant cleans a manequin in the window display of a Zara store in Melbourne, Australia. As countries across the globe grapple with the prospect of renewed lockdowns, Melbourne on Wednesday emerged from one of the world's strictest and longest lockdowns that shuttered businesses and confined residents to their homes for more than three months. Picture: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.