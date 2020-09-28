News & Fox

Lockdown day 185: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 185 of the national lockdown

28 September 2020 - 06:00
People sit next to Spanish flags placed at Roma Park to honor Spain's coronavirus dead during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain. The flags were planted on Sunday in Parque de Roma by volunteers with the National Association for the Victims of Coronavirus. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
People sit next to Spanish flags placed at Roma Park to honor Spain's coronavirus dead during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain. The flags were planted on Sunday in Parque de Roma by volunteers with the National Association for the Victims of Coronavirus. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
People walk across Spanish flags placed at Roma Park to honor Spain's coronavirus dead during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain. The flags were planted on Sunday in Parque de Roma by volunteers with the National Association for the Victims of Coronavirus. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
People walk across Spanish flags placed at Roma Park to honor Spain's coronavirus dead during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain. The flags were planted on Sunday in Parque de Roma by volunteers with the National Association for the Victims of Coronavirus. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
A woman sits with her dog next to Spanish flags placed at Roma Park to honor Spain's coronavirus dead during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain. The flags were planted on Sunday in Parque de Roma by volunteers with the National Association for the Victims of Coronavirus. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
A woman sits with her dog next to Spanish flags placed at Roma Park to honor Spain's coronavirus dead during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain. The flags were planted on Sunday in Parque de Roma by volunteers with the National Association for the Victims of Coronavirus. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
People stand next to Spanish flags placed at Roma Park to honor Spain's coronavirus dead during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain. The flags were planted on Sunday in Parque de Roma by volunteers with the National Association for the Victims of Coronavirus. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
People stand next to Spanish flags placed at Roma Park to honor Spain's coronavirus dead during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain. The flags were planted on Sunday in Parque de Roma by volunteers with the National Association for the Victims of Coronavirus. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
Spanish flags are placed at Roma Park to honor Spain's coronavirus dead during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain. The flags were planted on Sunday in Parque de Roma by volunteers with the National Association for the Victims of Coronavirus. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
Spanish flags are placed at Roma Park to honor Spain's coronavirus dead during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain. The flags were planted on Sunday in Parque de Roma by volunteers with the National Association for the Victims of Coronavirus. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
A banner reading 'Justice. Victims of Coronavirus' lays on the grass next to Spanish flags are placed at Roma Park to honor Spain's coronavirus dead during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain. The flags were planted on Sunday in Parque de Roma by volunteers with the National Association for the Victims of Coronavirus. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
A banner reading 'Justice. Victims of Coronavirus' lays on the grass next to Spanish flags are placed at Roma Park to honor Spain's coronavirus dead during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain. The flags were planted on Sunday in Parque de Roma by volunteers with the National Association for the Victims of Coronavirus. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
Luke Jerram's 'In Memoriam' artwork installation on Sandbanks beach in Poole, England. The installation is a memorial for the public to visit and remember all those who have died from the Covid-19 pandemic. The artwork is also a tribute to all the healthcare workers and volunteers who have been risking their lives during the crisis. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
Luke Jerram's 'In Memoriam' artwork installation on Sandbanks beach in Poole, England. The installation is a memorial for the public to visit and remember all those who have died from the Covid-19 pandemic. The artwork is also a tribute to all the healthcare workers and volunteers who have been risking their lives during the crisis. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
HOT PROPERTY: R19.5m Edwardian-styled residence ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
3.
Whirlpool to leave SA and sell local assets to ...
News & Fox
4.
ENTREPRENEUR: Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
5.
Markus Jooste guns for secret PwC report
News & Fox

Related Articles

Fewer than 2‚500 active Covid-19 cases in Western Cape

National / Health

What makes Covid life-threatening for some people?

World

THE LEX COLUMN: Coronavirus: unwitting beneficiaries

Opinion / Columnists

Covid-19 raises poverty in Africa by at least 6%, says Zweli Mkhize

National

SA joins measles vaccine trial in Covid-19 fight

National / Health

Why state spying fears are overblown

News & Fox / Digital

RAZINA MUNSHI: Tourism sector carnage: humans and animals will suffer

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.