Lockdown day 185: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 185 of the national lockdown
28 September 2020 - 06:00
People sit next to Spanish flags placed at Roma Park to honor Spain's coronavirus dead during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain. The flags were planted on Sunday in Parque de Roma by volunteers with the National Association for the Victims of Coronavirus. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
People walk across Spanish flags placed at Roma Park to honor Spain's coronavirus dead during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain. The flags were planted on Sunday in Parque de Roma by volunteers with the National Association for the Victims of Coronavirus. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
A woman sits with her dog next to Spanish flags placed at Roma Park to honor Spain's coronavirus dead during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain. The flags were planted on Sunday in Parque de Roma by volunteers with the National Association for the Victims of Coronavirus. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
People stand next to Spanish flags placed at Roma Park to honor Spain's coronavirus dead during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain. The flags were planted on Sunday in Parque de Roma by volunteers with the National Association for the Victims of Coronavirus. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
Spanish flags are placed at Roma Park to honor Spain's coronavirus dead during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain. The flags were planted on Sunday in Parque de Roma by volunteers with the National Association for the Victims of Coronavirus. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
A banner reading 'Justice. Victims of Coronavirus' lays on the grass next to Spanish flags are placed at Roma Park to honor Spain's coronavirus dead during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain. The flags were planted on Sunday in Parque de Roma by volunteers with the National Association for the Victims of Coronavirus. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
Luke Jerram's 'In Memoriam' artwork installation on Sandbanks beach in Poole, England. The installation is a memorial for the public to visit and remember all those who have died from the Covid-19 pandemic. The artwork is also a tribute to all the healthcare workers and volunteers who have been risking their lives during the crisis. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
