News & Fox

Lockdown day 182: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 182 of the national lockdown

25 September 2020 - 06:00
Isgak Omar leads the Cape Town Seven Step minstrels through the streets of Bo-Kaap to celebrate Heritage Day. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
The Cape Town Seven Step minstrels parade through the streets of Bo-Kaap to celebrate Heritage Day. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula doing the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge during his visit to Cape Town International on Heritage Day. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula doing the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge during his visit to Cape Town International on Heritage Day. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
South Africans dance to the viral music hit 'Jerusalema' as they celebrate Heritage Day in the Bo Kaap area of Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
