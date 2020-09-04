News & Fox

Lockdown day 161: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 161 of the national lockdown

04 September 2020 - 06:00
It has been a week since Nateniël Julies, 16, who had Down Syndrome, was shot and killed in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg. The community gathered to pay respect to the boy on Thursday evening. Julies' mother, Bridget Harris, was emotional, along with other family members and friends during the service. Picture: Alon Skuy​
News & Fox
5 months ago
