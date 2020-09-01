News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers: SA is an expensive place to die

01 September 2020 - 13:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

Funeral industry shares gloom

One industry that may have been expected to see brisk business during a global pandemic, the funeral industry, has also been hit by the economic ...
Business
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa’s mystery sale of SA’s largest house
News & Fox
2.
Lockdown day 158: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
PROFILE: Ralph Mupita — MTN’s man with a plan
News & Fox
4.
Absa’s mystery sale of SA’s largest house
News & Fox
5.
Why Experian handed over 24m people’s data to a ...
News & Fox / Digital

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.