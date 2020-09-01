By the numbers: SA is an expensive place to die

Just as the market was slow to discount the scale of the pandemic in its first few weeks, it will likely be equally slow to price in the recovery. Intuitively then, this is where the opportunity lies
Consider that the government’s interest bill right now is approaching R2bn a day. It would take you 63 years to count out the money just to pay one day’s interest
R191.5bn is what ratepayers owed municipalities by the end of June, compared with R181.3bn three months earlier
Northern Cape premier says the attempt to taint his reputation is part of a resistance campaign directed at him because of his fight against wrongdoing in the province
The ‘dark kitchen’ trend is gathering pace locally. And no, we don’t mean a dish served cold — la Eskom. Richard Holmes found out more
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
