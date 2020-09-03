Small-town malls shrug off Covid
Some small-town malls catering to farming and mining communities are doing better than those in the cities
03 September 2020 - 05:00
All malls are not created equal. That’s clear from the surprisingly solid performance achieved by Resilient Reit’s shopping centres for the year to end-June.
The property company, one of vanishingly few still paying dividends, owns 28 malls in SA, the bulk of which cater to shoppers in smaller cities, rural areas and townships — such as Kimberley, Kathu, Tzaneen, Thohoyandou, Soshanguve and Secunda.
