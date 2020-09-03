Money & Investing Small-town malls shrug off Covid Some small-town malls catering to farming and mining communities are doing better than those in the cities BL PREMIUM

All malls are not created equal. That’s clear from the surprisingly solid performance achieved by Resilient Reit’s shopping centres for the year to end-June.

The property company, one of vanishingly few still paying dividends, owns 28 malls in SA, the bulk of which cater to shoppers in smaller cities, rural areas and townships — such as Kimberley, Kathu, Tzaneen, Thohoyandou, Soshanguve and Secunda.