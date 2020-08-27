Lockdown day 153: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 153 of the national lockdown
27 August 2020 - 06:00
Tshwane Metro Police officers react during the memorial service, at the Metro Police Headquarters, of three police officers who were killed in an accident involving a suspected drunk driver over the weekend. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe
Aircraft are seen parked up at Essendon Airport in Melbourne, Australia. Melbourne is in stage four lockdown for six weeks until September 13 after sustained days of high new Covid-19 cases. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Activist Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, leads a demonstration against the lockdown and the use of face masks, outside the offices of The Behavioural Insights Team, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People take part in a demonstration against the lockdown and the use of face masks, outside the offices of The Behavioural Insights Team, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
