Lockdown day 104: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 104 of the national lockdown
09 July 2020 - 06:00
Smokers Unite SA from Port Elizabeth held a peaceful slow drive from William Moffat road to City Hall driving through town voicing their grievances against the on going smoking ban in South Africa. Picture Eugene Coetzee/The Herald
Heavy police presence at the Swartkops truck stop and major trucking routes as the truckers strike continues through out South Africa. Picture: Picture Eugene Coetzee/The Herald
