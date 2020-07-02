TP NCHOCHO: How Covid overhauled funding

Barely seven months into Covid-19, its impact on economies across the globe has been swift but devastating.

In some countries, years of gradual economic recovery and progress in curbing unemployment and poverty, inflicted at the height of the global financial meltdown in 2009, have been undone.

SA’s economy was struggling even before the Covid-enforced lockdown. Recent forecasts make for grim reading: the National Treasury expects our GDP to shrink by as much as 7.2% this year — a far steeper decline than the 1.5% fall recorded in 2009. Against this background, it is encouraging that governments across the globe — including ours — have embraced fiscal stimulus with zest in a bid to stem the haemorrhaging.

SA’s R500bn stimulus package is unprecedented. And, when seen as a percentage of GDP, it places SA near the top of the stimulus scale globally.

But it raises the question: can this rescue package not only arrest the economic slide, but also be a catalyst for stimulating growth?

The adequacy of this stimulus will depend on the degree of success it demonstrates in hastening a post-pandemic recovery. Which brings into sharp focus the role of development finance institutions (DFIs) in both the current and post-pandemic era.

As drivers of economic growth and transformation, DFIs are expected to step up in times of crisis and invest against the cycle. They cannot hunker down and wait for the storm to pass.

In times of difficulty local DFIs, which include my organisation, the Industrial Development Corp (IDC), have been the bulwark. It was this way after the 2009 crisis, when tepid GDP growth and extensive unemployment were the order of the day.

When the recession took root back then, the IDC demonstrated its countercyclical role, ramping up its capital injection into the economy from R8.5bn in 2008 to R10.8bn in 2009. In all, R6.1bn of this investment went towards assisting distressed companies affected by the financial meltdown. We saved jobs.