News & Fox Big changes in fishing sector’s murky waters Is uncertainty over future fishing rights the reason for sudden executive departures at SA’s three largest fishing firms? BL PREMIUM

Executive changes at the JSE’s three fishing companies have been taking place at a rate of knots.Whether top executives are jumping ship because of choppy waters in the fishing industry or the development is merely coincidental is difficult to fathom.But the fact that the CEOs and finance directors (FDs) of Premier Fishing & Brands (PremFish), Oceana Group and Sea Harvest have unexpectedly stepped down could worry some investors.The fishing industry — a politically charged sector in terms of ownership and catch quotas — has been facing prolonged uncertainty around the fishing rights allocation process. The process — originally scheduled for 2020 — has been delayed to allow new environment, forestry & fisheries minister Barbara Creecy to familiarise herself with the industry.It has been widely speculated that larger fishing groups stand to lose slabs of their current catch quota to smaller, community-based fishing enterprises.More immediately, fishing companies — especially those tha...