Abalone farming: a battle for survival
Demand for exotic seafood in Asian countries sinks, jeopardising the future of SA’s export industry
26 March 2020 - 05:00
Covid-19 could push abalone farmers — and many other local exporters of exotic seafood — into a battle for their very survival.
Recent reports from listed fishing companies Sea Harvest and AVI-controlled I&J showed that demand for abalone — a sector where many hundreds of millions of rands have been pumped into to increase production capacity in recent years — had a marked drop from key Far Eastern markets hit by the pandemic.
