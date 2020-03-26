News & Fox Abalone farming: a battle for survival Demand for exotic seafood in Asian countries sinks, jeopardising the future of SA’s export industry BL PREMIUM

Covid-19 could push abalone farmers — and many other local exporters of exotic seafood — into a battle for their very survival.

Recent reports from listed fishing companies Sea Harvest and AVI-controlled I&J showed that demand for abalone — a sector where many hundreds of millions of rands have been pumped into to increase production capacity in recent years — had a marked drop from key Far Eastern markets hit by the pandemic.