State of our fisheries is like a weary climber clinging to a cliff

As a result, on the bright side, while the sardine stock is low at present due mainly to environmental factors, management of the anchovy and sardine fishery is generally good. With some provisos, the stocks and fishery are adequately monitored; decisions on how much fish can be caught, and where, are based on good science; the rules and regulations are followed by the fishing companies with backup enforcement when necessary; the fishing companies, conservation NGOs and other stakeholders are consulted in management; and goals and progress are regularly reviewed.

Nevertheless, there are some alarm bells ringing in this fishery, linked to declining capacity in the department. Of greatest concern is that it is not placing independent observers on fishing vessels to monitor what is happening at sea and, as of mid-2018, the department had not been able to monitor vessels offloading their catches outside normal office hours. To their credit, many fishing companies have taken steps to fulfil these functions themselves, but without questioning their good faith, this informal approach is obviously open to abuse.

The fishery for West Coast rock lobster is a more difficult one to manage and gives a different picture. This is a resource and industry in deep crisis. There is an offshore component to the fishery, which involves costly vessels and is relatively easy to monitor, as with that for anchovy and sardine.

However, West Coast rock lobster also occurs in shallow water close to the shore and can be caught from small boats using simple lift nets or by diving. Diving is illegal for the commercial fisheries but is allowed for recreational fishers. This easy accessibility, coupled with a much higher number of fishers, makes it difficult to monitor. In addition, the high value of rock lobster means it is a tempting and easy target for illegal fishing. As a result, the amount of lobster caught by poachers in recent years has probably been similar to the legal catch.

Most damage to the lobster stock was done in the 1960s and 1970s when overfishing reduced its abundance to about 10% of its original size. Careful management led to a slight recovery in the 1990s, but since the early 2000s the population has continued to decline and is now at about 2% of its original size, a perilous position to be in.

Illegal fishing has been a driver of this decline and the inability of the department, and law enforcement as a whole, to control poaching is the most important weakness in management of this fishery. It is linked to insufficient capacity for effective enforcement, which also pervades other management functions.

Our study found that management effectiveness for West Coast rock lobster is below the required standards across all management functions, including monitoring and analysis, the existence of clear objectives and management plans, implementation of the rules and regulations, engagement with stakeholders, and others. There can be no hope of a recovery and little hope of even stabilisation in this fishery under present conditions.