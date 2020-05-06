News & Fox

Lockdown day 40: Pictures of the day

People queue to receive food during a distribution organised by a local Muslim organisation in the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD

06 May 2020 - 06:00
People queue to receive food during a distribution organised by a local Muslim organisation in the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
People with wheel barrows wait in line for food parcels in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion. Picture: ALON SKUY
A man wearing a protective facemask holds food packages distributed by a local Muslim organisation. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A Zimbabwean woman sits in the stairwell of her apartment block in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A woman walks past people queueing for food in the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
People with wheel barrows wait in line for food parcels in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion. Picture: ALON SKUY
A man walks past people queueing as he carries a food portion package in the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
EXCLUSIVE: Lockdown disaster dwarfs Covid-19, say SA actuaries

Model shows 10% of South Africans will become poorer and lose a few months of their lives
Features
1 day ago
Customers sit on chairs at Maponya Mall in Soweto. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Customers sit on chairs at Maponya Mall in Soweto. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Workers carry a coffin at manufacturing plant, Enzo Wood Design, in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Workers carry a coffin at manufacturing plant, Enzo Wood Design, in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A worker looks on at coffin manufacturing plant, Enzo Wood Design, in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A worker looks on at coffin manufacturing plant, Enzo Wood Design, in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A worker carries a coffin at manufacturing plant, Enzo Wood Design, in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A worker carries a coffin at manufacturing plant, Enzo Wood Design, in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

