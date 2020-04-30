Features / Cover Story The real cost of SA’s R500bn bailout The R500bn relief package is affordable but with growth so weak, and interest rates on government debt so high, the fiscus will remain in deep trouble without bold economic reform BL PREMIUM

What would you like to hear first: the good news or the bad news? Or about the big grey area — that unexplored, longer-term terrain where SA’s future remains in the balance, caught between the prospect of a sustainable growth recovery or a debt trap?

Which way the country ultimately tips depends largely on whether the common good and evidence-based policy prevail over the populist clamour of vested interests. Either way, the next few months are going to get very noisy.