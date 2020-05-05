Opinion / Bruce's List PETER BRUCE: Dan Moyane, have I got news for you! In the past few days there’s been a rapid flurry of reports suggesting the prevailing wisdom that Covid-19 is a respiratory disease may be wrong BL PREMIUM

ENCA news anchor Dan Moyane is one of the nicest guys in journalism. I always watch him if I spot him on screen because he’s cool and collected and I know I could never do that with a camera pointing at me. But I had a bit of a chuckle on Monday morning when he was either starting or ending a shift. He and his co-anchor had been talking about lockdowns and stuff and Moyane leant back and remarked, in a casual, almost clubbish way, that “do you know I’ve even heard people think smoking might help with this virus” and almost rolled his eyes in dismissal.

So, Dan, this whole column is dedicated to you my friend, in the nicest possible way. I’ve gone and dug up some really interesting material I hope you get your producers to make some calls on, and get doctors and researchers to come into your studio and answer questions about why these things are being talked about overseas but not here.