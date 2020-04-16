Retailers vs landlords, 2.0: retailers dig in for rental fight

A group of most of the country’s biggest clothing retailers have put forward a "guideline" to landlords, offering to pay 20% of rental obligations during lockdown.

It’s hardly a negotiation, though: the retailers say it’s a final offer and if the terms aren’t accepted, they’ll revert to a nonrental payment stance.

The group includes TFG, Truworths, Woolworths, Mr Price Group and Pepkor under the banner of the National Clothing Retail Federation of SA.

Deemed nonessential services, apparel retailers have been hard hit by the national shutdown.

Despite legal advice that rentals aren’t, in fact, owed during this period, they say they’ve undertaken these discussions "in the interest of ubuntu".

The plan is to pay for all utilities — like water and lights consumed during lockdown, as well as a further 20% of normal rental and operating costs — until the end of April to cover rentals and rates and taxes.