Eskom issues ‘force majeure’ to wind plants as demand falls during lockdown

The power utility says independent windpower producers will be compensated

31 March 2020 - 21:51 Antony Sguazzin
Picture: SEAN GALLUP / GETTY IMAGES
Eskom has told operators of some independent windpower plants that it will not need their power at certain times of day due to lower demand amid a national  lockdown to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The amount of power generated from wind is at its highest early in the morning when Eskom’s need is lowest, said Sikonathi Mantshantsha, a spokesperson for the state-owned utility.

SA started a three-week lockdown on March 27 to contain the coronavirus.

“We have issued some force majeures to the wind generators,” he said by phone. “We have told them if need be for a few hours every few days we may not take your power.”

They will be compensated by having their contracts extended by the amount of time lost, he said.

Twenty-two plants with a combined capacity of 2,078MW are connected to the electricity grid, run by Eskom. The utility’s own plants have the capacity to generate more than 40,000MW.

Bloomberg

