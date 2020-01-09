ANN CROTTY: Turning point for audit profession?
New UK auditing review could lead to yet more box-ticking
09 January 2020 - 05:00
Sir Donald Brydon’s review of the UK audit profession may hold the seeds of the so-called profession’s survival; or it may not.
The 138-page review, which includes 64 recommendations and was released midway between the UK elections and Christmas, essentially set out to examine why so few people trust audits and auditors these days.
