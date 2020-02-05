Companies COMPANY COMMENT Steinhoff finds court has power but not over power The Cape high court was a victim of load-shedding as Steinhoff claimants darkly argued their cases BL PREMIUM

The most remarkable news out of the Cape high court on Wednesday was not that the single largest collection of Steinhoff claimants were in one room ready to do battle against a bid to consolidate their cases — but that the Cape high court does not have a generator.

At 10am, a room that was packed to the gills with the highest paid legal advisers in Africa, was thrown into darkness as the Cape Town CBD suffered its share of Eskom load-shedding. Visitors from Joburg waited for the generators to kick in. To no avail. There was a three-hour postponement.