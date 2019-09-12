Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Hawks in prosecution paralysis over Steinhoff It’s 19 months since Steinhoff collapsed, and the Hawks seem to be treating SA’s largest fraud as if it were a mall shoplifting snafu BL PREMIUM

The problem with getting so few victories is you forget how to win altogether. This, at any rate, seems to be the affliction ailing the Hawks, the so-called priority crime directorate for which the Steinhoff investigation seems anything but a priority right now.

In recent months, there have been many peppy articles talking up the "new" criminal authorities, and detailing new prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi’s steely desire to put crooks behind bars. It’s been stirring stuff. But on the ground it seems the officials actually charged with putting those cases together are still lazing in the back seats of their cars, playing Candy Crush or sprucing up their CVs.