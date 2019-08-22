Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: Markus Jooste and his army of lawyers I’m not sure how many more of Jooste’s legal responses I can cope with BL PREMIUM

It is possible that former partner Andreas Seifert was the main reason the Steinhoff share price collapsed in December 2017; possible that the seemingly permanent destruction of 90%-plus of shareholder value had little to do with former CEO Markus Jooste or the bizarrely overpriced transactions he oversaw during his tenure; possible that, even though after 20 months and a few billion rands of fees the board is still trying to work out the counter-parties to some of the deals done, Jooste is innocent of everything but being duped by some remarkably cunning individuals.

It’s possible an evil colony of gnomes is behind it all.