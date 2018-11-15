Payback: Gordhan plays Zuma his card

In the three months since judge Raymond Zondo began his inquiry into state capture, Jacob Zuma has been conspicuous largely by his absence. In an inquiry that seems set to unravel the former president’s potentially pivotal role in hollowing out the state, his hand has been surprisingly hidden in most of the testimony presented so far.

But the affadavit prepared by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, like that of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene before him, put Zuma at the centre of state capture allegations.

According to Gordhan — who served under Zuma as finance minister, then co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister, before returning to head the National Treasury — Zuma had taken a "profound interest" in matters that should have been the ordinary, transactional affairs of state; subjects such as due diligence, affordability and feasibility studies.

Gordhan has detailed these events in his submission to the inquiry, which was leaked to the media ahead of his appearance next week. His submission suggests Zuma was directly involved in trying to sway particular projects. Together with the explosive testimony delivered by Nene last month, it offers a glimpse into how the then president operated. It’s also instructive in showing how those who stood in the way were sidelined politically.

Gordhan’s submission focuses on three key projects — the nuclear build programme, the PetroSA/Engen deal and Denel Asia — providing insight into Zuma’s interest in each. "Suffice to state that at least two of these projects share similarities with respect to their size in monetary value and the level of personal interest showed by former president Zuma in them," Gordhan says. "They may be suggestive of a pattern that may be relevant to understanding the methodologies and aims of the state capture project."

Power plays

Gordhan says Zuma had his eye on a nuclear programme as far back as 2011, when his cabinet established the national nuclear energy executive co-ordination committee. He hoped to procure 9.6GW of nuclear power-generating capacity from Russia — at a cost to the fiscus of more than R1-trillion, "if not more".

He then fast-forwards to 2013, and a meeting he and former Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile attended at the presidential residence in Pretoria. There, Zuma indicated that SA needed nuclear power and a process should be initiated to procure it.

Gordhan says he explained that nuclear procurement was a "complex issue" with a number of stakeholders, including competing suppliers and environmentalists. As finance minister, he told Zuma that the National Treasury could design a procurement process and ensure that it complied with the applicable legal framework for public and energy procurement.

"I made this undertaking after I indicated to the former president that it would be appropriate to follow lawful procurement procedures for such an expensive project to avoid becoming mired in scandal like the so-called arms deal," Gordhan says.