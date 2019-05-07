News & Fox

PODCAST: The murky science of polling

This week on Taking Care of Business, we dig into the somewhat murky science of polling with polling expert Dr Zaid Kimmie

07 May 2019 - 10:44
IEC counts the votes. Picture: THE TIMES
IEC counts the votes. Picture: THE TIMES

This week on Taking Care of Business, FM editor Rob Rose and BDTV anchor Giulietta Talevi dig into the somewhat murky science of polling with Dr Zaid Kimmie, polling expert and director of the Foundation for Human Rights.

How can Ipsos and the Institute Of Race Relations be so far apart? What’s in a margin of error? Is the ANC about to lose its majority or storm to victory? Is And is the EFF a political party or a personality cult

Which party deserves your vote? It really is about the economy

The key question facing voters in the May 8 election is which party has the best policies to rescue the economy. Unfortunately, the options are ...
Features
1 week ago

