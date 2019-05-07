PODCAST: The murky science of polling

This week on Taking Care of Business, FM editor Rob Rose and BDTV anchor Giulietta Talevi dig into the somewhat murky science of polling with Dr Zaid Kimmie, polling expert and director of the Foundation for Human Rights.

How can Ipsos and the Institute Of Race Relations be so far apart? What’s in a margin of error? Is the ANC about to lose its majority or storm to victory? Is And is the EFF a political party or a personality cult