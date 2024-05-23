Will the youth decide the future of South Africa?
The IEC and political parties have invested substantial resources in getting young people to register to vote. Will they turn out on the day — and for whom?
With just a few days left before South Africans head to the polls, there are questions about whether the drive by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and political parties to get young people to vote will pay dividends.
Over the past few years, political parties have invested a lot of resources in getting young people to register. This focus is not unjustified. According to the IEC, before the final voter registration weekend in February 2024, just under 7-million people between the ages of 16 and 29 had registered with it. (Teens aged 16 and 17 can register, but must wait until they are 18 to be listed as voters.) By the end of the registration drive, more than 1.2-million new voters had been added to the roll (which stands at 27.4-million), with 77% of these being young people under 29. Almost 5-million registered voters are between 18 and 29. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.