How post-election coalitions and scenarios line up
The ANC is throwing everything into the electoral mix to retain state power for its exclusive use. It’s not clear that this will be enough to secure it the outright majority it craves — but it’s unlikely to lose proximity to power
23 May 2024 - 05:00
Unpredictable as the balance between political parties after next week’s elections may be, even bigger questions hover over the character of the South African state, government and policy under coalitions likely to be spawned by Election 2024.
While the ANC is throwing everything into the electoral mix to rescue state power for its exclusive use, including blatant electioneering through last-minute National Health Insurance legislation and at least temporarily improved Eskom operations, the jury remains out on whether this will bring an outright majority or land the ANC in the coalition government zone...
