Averting unrest in KwaZulu-Natal
Analysts are concerned about possible violence in the province in the wake of the May 29 election. While they don’t think this would be of the magnitude of the July 2021 unrest, they still urge vigilance
13 June 2024 - 05:02
Security and political analysts have warned of potential unrest if former president Jacob Zuma and his MK Party are shut out of a coalition government in KwaZulu-Natal or if their demand for a vote recount is dismissed.
After Zuma was jailed for contempt of the Constitutional Court in 2021, more than 300 people died, thousands were injured and about R50bn was wiped off the economy in a week of unprecedented strife in post-apartheid South Africa. ..
