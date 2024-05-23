Opposition politics: a big logjam, going nowhere
The proliferation of new political parties does not automatically signify the strengthening of opposition politics. If anything, it suggests change will be postponed. South Africa has missed its COPE moment
23 May 2024 - 05:00
South Africa was robbed of an opportunity for a vibrant opposition and a possible alternative government by the demise of the Congress of the People (COPE).
It almost seems a distant memory, but the events that followed one of South Africa’s major gatherings post-1994 had the potential to reshape the country’s political landscape. That gathering was the South African National Convention. Led by ANC dissidents and hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre in late October 2008, it saw thousands of people come together to discuss the future of the country. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.