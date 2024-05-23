Stark choices lie ahead for leadership after May 29
South Africa is watching closely to see in which direction the election wind will blow. If the momentum shifts to populists, a battered ANC may pivot in that direction; if centrists hold sway, there may be more traction for market-friendly policies
23 May 2024 - 05:00
With the ANC having very few economic achievements to boast about as May 29 looms large, the party’s campaign for political survival was hit last week with new unemployment figures, further highlighting the inability of successive administrations to establish an enabling environment for job creation.
Work opportunities are the main priority issue for voters. Therefore the old political adage “It’s the economy, stupid” remains the core backdrop for the political shenanigans that are about to unfold after the counting of the votes...
