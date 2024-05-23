D-Day looms for Ramaphosa
The May 29 poll is as much a ballot on the president as it is on the ANC. It will seal the terms of the final chapter of his political career
23 May 2024 - 05:02
Imagine the scene: President Cyril Ramaphosa is reaching for a pen. Not to sign a controversial piece of legislation in a cynical last-minute move to win voters for a beleaguered ANC, but to sign his resignation letter.
Like a scene in a Caravaggio painting, one group of plotters is in the shadows waiting to pounce, nudging the pen in his direction, while another cluster is pulling his arm back, whispering in his ear that he must stay, “in the national interest”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.