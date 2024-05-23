Welcome to coalition country
The trend towards coalition politics is not surprising — it’s a natural outcome of our electoral system. That means debating whether coalitions are a good idea is pointless; reality will make them essential
23 May 2024 - 05:00
Asking whether democracy here needs coalitions is like asking whether breathing is really necessary.
Debate about coalitions in South Africa has an air of unreality. They are often discussed as if they are a newfangled form of government which we are free to accept or reject. But almost no-one chooses a coalition — they usually happen when there is no other way of forming a government. And they will become part of the political furniture here — not because anyone wants them, but because reality will make them essential...
