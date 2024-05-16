middle east analysis
Simmering fuse in the Middle East
Despite White House assertions that there is no widening war in the Middle East, an increasing number of players seem to be entering the fray
16 May 2024 - 05:00
The snow-clad peak of Mt Hermon, where Syria, Lebanon and Israel’s Golan Heights meet, is at the fulcrum of a feared World War 3, should the Middle East conflict radiate further outwards.
To the east of Mt Hermon — where a UN peacekeeping force has maintained a lookout post since 1974 — is Iran, the king in this chess game, according to conflict analysis podcast RealLifeLore. To the west, Iran’s “queen”, Hezbollah in Lebanon. To the northeast, you’ll find a bishop, the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, while the knights — the Shia militias in Iraq and Syria — are to the southeast...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.