Who wins in the Steinhoff clean-up?

Why is PwC’s forensic report still secret?

Despite these assurances, the question of what Wiese knew (or should have reasonably suspected) is what underpins the disquiet that some feel about the Steinhoff settlement proposal.

Steinhoff has been conspicuously silent about the fact that the Wiese-linked claims are being discounted by 10.6 basis points compared with the other contractual claims.

Are they treating Wiese unfairly and he’s just taking it? Or do they both know something we don’t?

Steinhoff is coy, saying: "This is one of a number of the concessions negotiated by Steinhoff with the Wiese-related entities."

Wiese insists there is no evidence that he or his companies "acted in any manner that was unlawful or gives rise to a defence or claim against them". Instead, he insists his concessions have been made in the interests of reaching a settlement.

He says Steinhoff’s decision to pay market purchase claimants some compensation is "at least in part, if not fully, funded by the concession from the Wiese Group to accept approximately 18.7% on its [claims] as opposed to the approximately 29.3% to be paid to other contractual claimants".

Forgoing these billions, he says, isn’t because his claim lacks merit — but rather to ensure the settlement happens and Steinhoff can avoid liquidation.

In response to questions, Steinhoff reiterates that PwC’s investigation contained "no finding that Wiese committed acts (and omissions), or was aware of the acts (and omissions) committed by others".

But, then, it’s hard to disprove this: Steinhoff is keeping the full PwC report tightly under wraps, fiercely resisting legal efforts — including by amaBhungane and the FM — to force its disclosure.

That fuels suspicion that if the full report were disclosed, it could torpedo any deal — whether because of revelations around Deloitte, Wiese or others.

There are also two intriguing subplots in the Steinhoff saga that could bear on Wiese’s credibility — and potentially that of Steinhoff:

One is the €1.6bn loan that Wiese-controlled companies took on June 27 2017 to allow them to buy more Steinhoff shares — and the allegations of what happened to that loan in the aftermath of the collapse a few months later. This issue is at the heart of the Conservatorium case.

Second, there is the thorny matter of two "prepayments" of €125m and €200m that Steinhoff made to Wiese’s companies in October and November 2017. At the time, Wiese’s plan was that Steinhoff would buy Shoprite — but the deal folded as soon as Jooste resigned that December. But the way in which those "prepayments" were made to Wiese, and his delayed repayment, have raised further questions.

Shafting the bankers?

The story begins in September 2016, when a private Netherlands company, Upington BV (a subsidiary of Wiese family-controlled Titan) bought 314-million Steinhoff shares for €1.6bn. It injected much-needed cash into Steinhoff at the time.

However, this purchase was financed using a €1.6bn loan that Wiese had raised from a consortium of four banks. (Later, when Upington refinanced the loan in June 2017, eight banks were involved.)

As security for this loan, Upington put up 750-million of the Steinhoff shares (including the 314-million it had just bought) that it held on behalf of Wiese.

Six months later, Steinhoff’s stock crashed when the fraud emerged. The banks called in their security, but given the crash, were out of pocket by €993m.

Then in June 2019, a company called Conservatorium bought the claims belonging to seven of the eight lenders, and began trying to recover what it could. As a result, it argued, it deserved a large portion of Wiese’s legal claim against Steinhoff.

Conservatorium argues that, of Wiese’s R59bn claim, €1.6bn (about R28bn) wasn’t his to lose. Wiese’s claim includes the banks’ losses, Conservatorium alleges.

On that basis, Conservatorium applied to intervene as an interested party in the Wiese case against Steinhoff in the Western Cape High Court. It was successful.

Wiese’s lawyers countered that the rights to claim from Steinhoff did not transfer to the banks along with the Steinhoff shares which Upington put up as security for the loans — and so Conservatorium has no claim.

The full case has yet to be heard — and that issue is likely to be settled out of court as part of the global settlement.

Still, the Conservatorium application raises serious questions about Wiese’s business practices, and Steinhoff’s willingness to accommodate them.

In particular, Conservatorium claims that when the share price crashed, instead of Upington pursuing a claim against Steinhoff (to repay the bank debt), Wiese tried to frustrate the lenders’ recovery options by hurriedly transferring all of Upington’s assets to Titan — including Upington’s claim against Steinhoff.

"In September 2018, the Wiese family summarily purported, over a period of two days, to cede its assets and claims to Titan, dissolve Upington, and substitute Titan for Upington in this litigation," they say.

Soon after, on September 28 2018, Upington was liquidated in expedited proceedings.

Conservatorium claimed "Upington had no legitimate reason to give up its assets or to shut itself down. It is clear that the Wieses transferred Upington’s claim to Titan, and then wound up Upington, in an act of self-dealing between related parties, to keep Upington’s claim out of the hands of the lenders."

This, says Conservatorium, is a "textbook abuse of corporate personality — Upington was not acting in its own interests, but in the interests of [the Wiese family]".

Conservatorium then accuses Steinhoff of "collaboration or participation" with Wiese in its strategy to use the courts to "legitimise a large settlement".

Conservatorium says Steinhoff’s plea against Wiese’s claims was "feeble", with neither side taking the legal points they might have. Steinhoff denies bending over backwards to help Wiese.

Wiese says he is gagged by the provisional global settlement, but denies any wrongdoing.

"I am contractually restricted from commenting on the Conservatorium issues, except to state that any allegation that [our companies or family] failed to meet their fiduciary obligations or acted in any manner which is unlawful, manipulative or to avoid the claims of the [lenders] are not supported" by any credible evidence or assertions.

He says Upington was wound up "in the ordinary course of business".

And, he adds, "far from collaborating with [us], the Steinhoff Group and its lawyers have opposed every action by the Wiese Group to recover its investment or the pursuit of its legitimate contractual claims".

The battle between Wiese and Conservatorium gives some insight into Wiese’s clout.

In legal papers, Steinhoff CEO Louis du Preez explains: "The Thibault claim is by far the largest [against Steinhoff] comprising approximately 87% by value of the ‘contractual claims’."

In other words, it may well be that without Wiese’s agreement, no settlement would succeed.

This highlights just how critical it was that Steinhoff decided to recognise the contractual claimants as a separate class — it gave them, Wiese included, a greater veto power than if they were lumped in with other creditors.

In October 2020, Wiese’s lawyer Tinus Slabber wrote to Steinhoff, threatening to collapse the global negotiations unless the dispute with Conservatorium over who owned the Wiese claims was settled as part of an overall deal.

He gave Steinhoff a deadline to reach settlements that "must specifically include all matters involving Conservatorium, Thibault, Titan and Upington and the Wiese family".

"Failing [that], my clients will not pursue the current proposal and will insist on their pro rata share in respect of all claims — it being accepted that [Steinhoff] will end up in liquidation."

Wiese, in the end, got what he wanted.

In its settlement proposal released on February 15 2021, Steinhoff announced the Conservatorium claim would be settled for €61m — roughly the same rate as the market purchase claimants.

A prepayment that broke the rules?

Then there’s the matter of the "prepayment" that Wiese got from Steinhoff, months before the share price collapsed.

By October 2017, details of the allegations against Jooste and his collaborators had already been published by Manager Magazin.

Yet Wiese negotiated for early payments totalling €325m to be made to him in October and November 2017, based on the idea that he, as the largest shareholder of Shoprite, would be instrumental in Steinhoff taking over the grocery retailer.