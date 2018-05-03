Inside SA’s Enron: Deconstructing Steinhoff
Inside what new Steinhoff chair Heather Sonn describes as ‘SA’s Enron’ lurked a scam that had been going on for years under disgraced boss Markus Jooste — based on what one insider describes as three basic recipes used to cook the books and create a false picture of the company as a global high-flyer. The question now is whether a new restructuring plan and new vision can save the retailer
03 May 2018 - 06:39
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.