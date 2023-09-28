Fresh ideas for future MBAs
Business schools hope leadership changes and new programmes will give them the edge
Mark Smith’s early resignation as director of Stellenbosch Business School not only disturbs the school’s equilibrium but also robs the South African business schools sector of a leading voice in its quest to be heard internationally.
After Smith accepted the post in 2020, replacing Piet Naudé, the department of home affairs took more than a year to complete the paperwork allowing him to enter South Africa. Now he’s leaving, two years before his contract expires, because he says his wife and stepdaughter are prevented from permanently joining him. Temporary visas, which they have been offered, aren’t enough. ..
