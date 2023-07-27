Is business school accreditation worth it?
Business schools are divided over whether obtaining international accreditation is worth the intense time, effort and expense. For most large global players it is worth every cent, but some smaller private schools are crying foul
27 July 2023 - 05:00
Obtaining international accreditation is exceedingly onerous for South African business schools. So it’s no surprise that the value of this badge of honour has become contentious — and its worth, up for debate.
When it comes to accreditation, ultimate exclusivity belongs to the so-called triple crown. To be recognised by the Association of MBAs (Amba), European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) is to belong to an elite club: just 1% of the world’s 8,000 business schools are triple-crown accredited. ..
