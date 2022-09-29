×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features / Cover Story

market research

Business schools see cents on fees

As business schools look to reinvigorate their MBA programmes, fees are set to climb again after the two-year Covid hiatus

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 05:00 David Furlonger

Despite rising costs, SA business schools are trying to minimise the fee pain for MBA students recovering from the earnings impact of two years of Covid.

Market research shows that average MBA fees are still below where they were at the start of 2020, before the pandemic struck. Schools cut fees in 2021 after programmes moved online. A partial rebalancing this year has not quite wiped out the deficit: in 2020, the average price of part-time and modular MBA programmes was R221,512. Now it’s R214,711...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.