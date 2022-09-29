×

When it comes to MBAs, West is not best

African business education takes its cue from international accreditation bodies. But these tend to cater to the demands of Western business. African business education should set its own priorities

29 September 2022 - 05:00 David Furlonger

Can African business schools meet the continent’s economic and management needs while they retain their reliance on Western business education models?

For all their talk about being Africa-focused, nearly every established school on the continent bases its teaching methods on those of US and European institutions. Critics complain that principles established in the US by Wharton and Harvard — respectively the world’s first business school (1881) and the first to offer an MBA (1908) — continue to guide the African business education landscape...

