Features / Cover Story

Getting the best from your MBA, a survival guide

Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are important questions to ask before you start the application process — starting with why you want the qualification in the first place. Armed with the right knowledge, you’ll be much more likely to strike success

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 05:00 David Furlonger

After much consideration, you’ve decided you want to study for a master’s degree in business administration — an MBA, that fabled gateway to professional glory that will earn you untold wealth and the respect of your peers.

So here’s a question for you: are you out of your mind?!..

BL Premium

