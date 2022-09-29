×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features / Cover Story

MBA rankings: What makes a great MBA?

With international MBA rankings increasingly being called into question, they may not offer the best benchmark when considering business schools. What, then, really defines a great MBA?

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 05:00 David Furlonger

Would you choose your MBA school based on the quality of the meat pies in its cafeteria? Or on the number of languages spoken in its staffroom?

The criteria for international MBA rankings are many and widespread, as they aim to give students and employers the widest possible view of MBA programmes...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.