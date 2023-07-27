How to teach business survival in a permacrisis
As the world — and South Africa — stumble through extreme instability, business leaders need to be prepared for ‘perpetual pivoting’. What are business schools doing to equip their students for this ever-changing environment?
The term “permacrisis” well describes the sense of lurching from one large crisis to the next: from Brexit to the pandemic and then the Russia-Ukraine war — events that have been punctuated by fires, floods and other climate-related disasters.
South Africa has been operating in a climate of heightened instability for such an extended period that it certainly feels as if the country is in a permanent state of crisis. Over the past few years, it has had to cope with these global challenges just as home-grown crises have escalated. Unemployment, crime and political uncertainty are all mounting as economic growth evaporates. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.