Enoch Godongwana: new piper, same tune
Like his predecessor, Enoch Godongwana is pushing for economic reform and cost efficiency. But while the Treasury can opine about things, it cannot control them; the cabinet needs to come to the party too
18 November 2021 - 05:00
Tito Mboweni’s aloe ferox may have left the scene never to return, yet his successor, Enoch Godongwana, delivered earthy grit in last week’s medium-term budget speech.
Investors and market analysts liked Mboweni. But they also knew his time had come, and he had outlived his usefulness. He had become almost too independent-minded, with too much distance between him and the ANC...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now