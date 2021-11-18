Features / Cover Story Enoch Godongwana: new piper, same tune Like his predecessor, Enoch Godongwana is pushing for economic reform and cost efficiency. But while the Treasury can opine about things, it cannot control them; the cabinet needs to come to the party too B L Premium

Tito Mboweni’s aloe ferox may have left the scene never to return, yet his successor, Enoch Godongwana, delivered earthy grit in last week’s medium-term budget speech.

Investors and market analysts liked Mboweni. But they also knew his time had come, and he had outlived his usefulness. He had become almost too independent-minded, with too much distance between him and the ANC...