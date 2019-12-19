Those who should appear before the commission in the new year

These are some of the key figures, most of them implicated in state capture, who should testify.

• President Cyril Ramaphosa: He was deputy president during Jacob Zuma’s second term in office and headed the Eskom war room tasked with turning the ailing parastatal around. He has said he will testify before the commission.

• The ANC: The party has been in the spotlight at the commission and has said it will appear before it.

• Ace Magashule: The ANC secretary-general was Free State premier when the Vrede dairy farm contract was given to Gupta-linked company Estina.

• Mosebenzi Zwane: The former mineral resources minister and former Free State agriculture MEC has been implicated in the Estina matter, and the banks said he pressed them to keep Gupta accounts open.

• Jacob Zuma: He was meant to return to the inquiry in November to answer questions but called in sick. It is likely he will do anything to not have to appear in front of the commission again.

• Brian Molefe: There is no indication that the former Transnet and Eskom CEO is willing to testify, though he might be subpoenaed.

• The Guptas: It is unlikely they will ever set foot in SA again unless the United Arab Emirates allows them to be extradited.

• Matshela Koko: Another former Eskom boss implicated in state capture, Koko has given no indication that he wants to testify.

• Siyabonga Gama: Molefe’s successor at Transnet has also been implicated. Like his counterparts from other state-owned enterprises, he is unlikely to come forward.

• Faith Muthambi: The former Zuma-era minister has been implicated at the commission and in the leaked Gupta e-mails showing she shared confidential cabinet information with that family. There is no indication of her appearing before Zondo.

• David Des van Rooyen: The former finance minister has been granted permission to cross-examine former National Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile at the inquiry. Van Rooyen is also expected to testify next year.

• Malusi Gigaba: He has been implicated for the role he played in the state capture project as minister of public enterprises and of home affairs. Gigaba has submitted his version of events to Zondo but it remains to be seen whether he will testify.

• Nomvula Mokonyane: The former environmental affairs minister said she would give her side of the story to Zondo after it was alleged by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi that she took bribes. It is not clear when.

• Dudu Myeni: The former SAA chair and chair of the Jacob Zuma Foundation did not appear for a delinquent director case against her, pleading poverty. If called by Zondo she might use the same excuse.

• Anoj Singh: It is unlikely the former Transnet CFO will voluntarily appear before Zondo. He did not pitch for his disciplinary inquiry at the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants.

• Dan Mantsha: Zuma’s lawyer was implicated in testimony regarding Denel and in the Gupta e-mails but is unlikely to come to the commission.