Features Gloves are off in latest Zuma-Zondo bout Former president Jacob Zuma has taken the fightback to the state capture commission, claiming that he has 'nothing to hide' – and hinting that he may challenge the legality of the inquiry itself

Jacob Zuma insists he is not trying to avoid giving testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture and that he has "nothing to hide" — but he has made it clear that he also doesn’t think he has anything to answer for.

The former president has responded with fury to an application by the commission’s legal team to obtain a summons against him — a legal mechanism to compel unwilling witnesses to take the stand.