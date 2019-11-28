NATASHA MARRIAN: Zondo Commission’s deep value for SA
It has been long and costly, but the state capture inquiry has paved the way for the NPA to act, and everyone from Zuma down has cause for worry
28 November 2019 - 03:00
The thrall in which the Zondo commission held us may have eased somewhat since it kicked off last year and had us on the edge of our seats with daily revelations of how deep and insidious the state capture project under Jacob Zuma was. But over the past week it became clear once again why the commission is so critical in holding those responsible to account.
Let us begin with the testimony of Zuma’s former intelligence chiefs Mo Shaik and Gibson Njenje, who, as far back as 2011, were booted out of their posts after they recommended an investigation of the potential threat to national security posed by Zuma’s friends, the Gupta family.
