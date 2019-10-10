Opinion / Between the Chains SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Truth without consequences The Zondo commission is becoming a tiring, hugely expensive gossip session, seemingly with no clear end in sight BL PREMIUM

For more than a year now deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has been listening to all sorts of crooks lying under oath. Without impugning the honour of Zondo and his colleagues trying to unravel the massive crime of state capture, the whole thing is becoming a tiring, hugely expensive gossip session, seemingly with no clear end in sight. When the commission finally wraps up after another year, all it will give us is the truth. Expensive, useless truth. So far we have spent about R400m on the commission.

To be sure, it will at some point make findings that some influential politicians, civil servants and other fraudsters masquerading as businesspeople committed acts of corruption against the state. That is the truth we are paying for. Truth about the industrial-scale thieving that occurred in the years since Jacob Zuma became president … no, let’s get that right … since the days Zuma worked hard in the service of the Saxonwold Shebeen from the Union Buildings. Thus it is SA’s s...