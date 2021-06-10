Features / Africa The real cost of genocide Germany’s offer to pay €1.1bn in development aid to Namibia in recognition of the genocide of 1904-1908 does not sit well with those most affected BL PREMIUM

Germany’s offer of €1.1bn in development aid to Namibia in recognition of the "immeasurable suffering" inflicted during the Namibian genocide more than a century ago has sparked anger among the groups most affected by that violent colonial campaign.

As many as 100,000 ethnic Herero, 10,000 Nama and an unknown number of San were killed in an unequal conflict between German forces and local groups from 1904 to 1908. Most died of thirst and starvation after being driven into Namibia’s arid eastern wastes, but many died of neglect, overwork and medical experimentation in starkly underserviced concentration camps...